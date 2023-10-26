New Article: The Impact of Trauma on Relationships and Communication

In a recent incident, former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson unintentionally uploaded a naked video of her fiancé on Instagram. However, this incident sheds light on the deeper complexities of their relationship and the challenges they have faced.

Louise and Ryan Libbey have been engaged since 2018 and have a son named Leo. While Louise was in the midst of filming a makeup tutorial on her Instagram Story, Ryan, having just taken a shower, unknowingly entered the shot. This unexpected intrusion caught both Louise and Ryan off-guard, but instead of feeling embarrassed, Ryan embraced the moment and danced for the camera.

This lighthearted response exemplifies the couple’s ability to find humor even in awkward situations. However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for them. Louise recently opened up about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the birth of their son, which significantly impacted their communication and relationship.

Louise’s traumatic experience led to a breakdown in communication between her and Ryan. For months after Leo’s birth, they found it challenging to have meaningful conversations. They would sit in silence at the kitchen table, unable to utter a word or even look at each other. Louise described feeling detached from Ryan, unable to recognize him as a person in her own home.

While this may seem shocking to some, it’s important to remember that trauma can have profound effects on individuals and their relationships. Louise’s experience with PTSD took a toll on both her mental health and her ability to connect with Ryan.

It’s crucial to recognize the complexities of relationships and the impact that trauma can have on communication. This incident serves as a reminder that even public figures, like Louise and Ryan, face challenges in their personal lives. By sharing her story, Louise highlights the importance of understanding and supporting those who may be going through similar struggles.

