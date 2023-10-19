Louis Vuitton Opens “Nóng Hó, Shanghai” Pop-Up Space at Fotografiska Shanghai

Louis Vuitton has launched its “Nóng Hó, Shanghai” pop-up space at the newly established Fotografiska Shanghai museum. Running from October 12 to November 12, the pop-up features a curated selection of brand books, travel, lifestyle, and art collections. Visitors can also sign up for offline activities such as book clubs, architecture tours, film screenings, cultural talks, and children’s workshops. This event also marks the debut of the new edition of Louis Vuitton City Guide Shanghai.

The pop-up space, located on the banks of Suzhou Creek, is part of Louis Vuitton’s hyper-localization strategy in China. Suzhou Creek holds cultural and historical significance for Shanghai residents, and the surrounding neighborhoods have become aspirational due to water improvement projects and real estate development.

In addition to the physical pop-up space, Louis Vuitton has launched its first Chinese podcast series, “Louis Vuitton [EXTENDED],” on the Xiaoyuzhou podcast platform. The podcast episodes feature conversations with local cultural influencers who share their reflections on the city of Shanghai.

The opening event of the “Nóng Hó, Shanghai” pop-up space was attended Louis Vuitton brand ambassador Jackson Wang, Chinese boy group TNT, and other celebrities, generating over 610 million views for the campaign hashtag on Weibo. Since its public opening, the pop-up space has attracted long queues outside the entrance.

By blending its brand legacy of travel with local cultures, Louis Vuitton aims to create intimate, immersive experiences for Chinese consumers. These digital and physical initiatives not only showcase the timeless spirit of travel in a local context but also inject new vitality into local communities.

