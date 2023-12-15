Louis Theroux Considers Microblading to Address Eyebrow Hair Loss

Louis Theroux, the renowned documentary maker, recently revealed on social media that he has shaved off his eyebrows due to facial hair loss caused his condition, alopecia. In an attempt to create the illusion of full eyebrows, Theroux stated that he is considering microblading, a semi-permanent form of cosmetic tattooing. Sharing his new look on Instagram, Theroux engaged with his one million followers, asking if they could identify the difference.

The 53-year-old has been documenting the stages of his hair loss since January, with his last post in November showing a significant portion of his eyebrow hair disappeared. Faced with the dilemma of continuing his career, which often relies on his expressive eyebrows, he expressed his thoughts on getting them tattooed back on, acknowledging that it feels like a major decision.

Alopecia, the medical term for hair loss, presents itself in various forms, including thinning or complete loss of hair, as explained the NHS website. Theroux’s openness about his condition has invited discussions about personal experiences and potential solutions among his followers.

While Theroux continues his successful career, the second series of Louis Theroux Interviews is currently airing on the BBC. In this series, the broadcaster engages in thought-provoking conversations with a range of famous individuals, from Hollywood actor Dame Joan Collins to Top Boy actor Ashley Walters.

Louis Theroux’s social media presence and willingness to share his experiences with alopecia have provided support and inspiration to others facing similar challenges. As he considers microblading, it opens up conversations around different approaches to cosmetic enhancements and the importance of embracing oneself.