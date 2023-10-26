Fond Farewell to a Beloved Individual: Remembering Louie Gerzic Jr.

In a solemn event that marked the passing of Louis “Louie” Francis Gerzic Jr., the community bid farewell to an exceptional individual who touched the lives of many. Louie, who resided in Superior, WI and formerly in Allouez, WI, peacefully departed on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the age of 90. He had been residing at the Vita-Care Assisted Living Center in Spooner, WI.

Louie’s journey commenced on November 15, 1932, born to Frances and Louis Francis Gerzic Sr. Throughout his life, he cherished the love and support of his family, but sadly he experienced loss along the way. Louie was preceded in death his beloved parents, his life partner Betty Lutzka, Betty’s son John Lutzka, his grandson Micah Askew, Betty’s parents Russell and Theodosia Sawyer, as well as Susan’s mother Joyce McArthur Gustafson.

Despite the heartache, Louie leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy that will endure. He is survived his daughter Susan (Todd) Lucas, his son Michael (Jennifer) Hartling, and his adored grandchildren: Jamie and Katelyn Olaf, Julie Chen, and Carter & Avery Hartling. Additionally, Louie is survived his sisters Geraldine and Patsy, Betty’s children Beverly (Jeff) Kile, Denise (Steve) Hanson, Deborah (Lannie) Askew, David Lutzka, and Sandy (Greg) Sauve, daughter-in-law Kathy Kissell, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The impact of Louie’s life extended beyond his immediate family. He formed lasting friendships and encountered numerous individuals who were touched his kindness, generosity, and spirit. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the compassionate staff at Vita-Care Assisted Living Center in Spooner as well as St. Croix Hospice for their dedicated care during the final years of Louie’s life.

A fitting tribute to Louie’s military service was rendered, with Military Honors bestowed upon him at Spooner’s Veteran Cemetery. A private Celebration of Life will be held to honor and remember his remarkable life.

