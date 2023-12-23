DJ Andrew Fedyk of Loud Luxury Announces Engagement to TikTok Star Madeleine White

DJ Andrew Fedyk of the popular Canadian duo Loud Luxury recently shared exciting news as he announced his engagement to TikTok star Madeleine White. The couple celebrated the occasion posting a series of heartwarming photos on social media, capturing precious moments such as White flaunting her engagement ring and Fedyk proposing on one knee.

White expressed her joy in an Instagram caption, writing, “Forever sounds good to me.” Fedyk echoed her enthusiasm and excitement in the comments, exclaiming, “HOLY F— WE DID IT BOYS.” The couple also took to TikTok to share their happiness, with White sharing a montage video of their journey leading up to the proposal.

Interestingly, White had accurately predicted her engagement in a previous video filmed the day before. With shaking hands and candidly admitting her nervousness, she confidently stated, “Let’s get ready to get engaged… I think.” White even revealed that they had already selected a ring together earlier in August, opting for a gold band adorned with an emerald gem.

The proposal itself took place at Casa Loma, a stunning castle-style mansion in Toronto. With the assistance of the restaurant staff, Fedyk managed to surprise White pretending their table was not ready. They then strolled through the castle until they reached a conservatory, where Fedyk dropped his jacket and proceeded to propose.

Reflecting on the experience, Fedyk admitted to feeling a mix of anxiety and anticipation leading up to the big moment, mentioning how White’s impeccable taste made the task even more daunting. However, the couple is now elatedly looking forward to their future together.

The engagement of DJ Andrew Fedyk and TikTok star Madeleine White marks an exciting chapter in their love story, filled with anticipation, prediction, and a beautiful proposal in a magnificent setting. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting more updates as the couple embarks on their journey towards “forever.”