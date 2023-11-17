Meta Platforms Teams up with Louboutin to Tackle Counterfeit Goods on Social Media

Meta Platforms, in collaboration with luxury footwear brand Christian Louboutin, has taken legal action against a seller of counterfeit goods on Facebook and Instagram. The joint complaint, filed in a federal court in California, accuses defendant Cesar Octavio Guerrero Alejo of operating an online business that traffics in illegal counterfeit goods, including footwear that infringes Louboutin’s trademarks.

Alejo’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, along with several other related pages, allegedly listed numerous counterfeit products for sale, featuring designer brand names, including Louboutin. He marketed these products to consumers and resellers, offering “100% secure shipments” to Mexico and the United States.

Meta and Louboutin argue that Alejo’s counterfeit products were materially different from genuine Louboutin products. They state that Alejo was not an authorized reseller and that Louboutin did not approve of his actions.

By promoting and selling counterfeit goods on Facebook and Instagram, Alejo violated Meta’s terms and policies, which prohibit the infringement of intellectual property rights and the sale of counterfeit goods. Despite previous enforcement efforts Meta, Alejo continued to use the platforms for these unlawful activities.

Louboutin’s trademarks are highly recognized and associated with the brand’s exclusive and high-quality products. Meta and Louboutin have brought claims of trademark infringement, counterfeiting, false designation of origin, trademark dilution, and unfair competition against Alejo. They seek monetary damages and injunctive relief to prevent Alejo from promoting Louboutin marks on various social media platforms.

This lawsuit underscores the ongoing issue of counterfeits in the market. Recently, federal authorities in New York made the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods, totaling over a billion dollars in estimated retail value. As counterfeiting persists, Meta continues to collaborate with stakeholders to protect brands and combat counterfeits.

