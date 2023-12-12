New Threat to Parental Rights: Unregulated Online Platforms in Schools

Amid the increasing concern over children’s mental health, a new challenge to parental rights is emerging through unregulated online platforms in schools. One such platform is Kooth, a for-profit business from the U.K. that claims to offer mental health services for kids. With a presence in approximately 25 school districts across Pennsylvania, Kooth has entered school systems without any public conversation, as no school board has voted on its implementation. The decision was enabled a $3 million grant from Harrisburg, which furtherpassed parental and community involvement.

In Philadelphia, children as young as 11 years old can access Kooth, while in most districts, the minimum age is set at 14. Ironically, at this age in Pennsylvania, parents lose access to their children’s mental health records, leaving them unaware of any concerning conversations occurring on Kooth’s website. Instead, only the school district is notified, effectively undermining parental rights and withholding vital information about their own children.

Furthermore, Kooth’s website is designed for 14 to 18-year-old students in specific districts. However, it lacks adequate measures to prevent individuals of any age, from anywhere in the world, from creating an account and accessing the same discussion boards as the children. Kooth allows users to fill out profiles without verifying their identity or background information, creating a dangerous open door for potential child predators.

While Kooth claims it cannot diagnose or treat mental health issues, it simultaneously markets its services to schools as mental health tools for students. This contradiction raises questions about the platform’s true intentions. In reality, Kooth functions more like a social media platform funded taxpayer dollars.

Despite parents’ growing awareness of how to navigate boundaries with their children on social media, Kooth poses a new challenge. The platform is being introduced without parental knowledge or consent, prohibiting parents from setting limits, monitoring accounts, and establishing guidelines for their children’s engagement. Excluding parents from this process is detrimental, as they should be active participants in decisions involving their minor-age children’s involvement in programs like Kooth.

While addressing the mental health crisis in schools is crucial, implementing unregulated online platforms without parental involvement is not the solution. Allocating the $3 million grant to support school guidance counselors, who already have personal relationships with students, would be a more effective use of resources. Parents and communities should have a say in decisions concerning their children’s health and safety, ensuring transparency and involvement in every step of the way.