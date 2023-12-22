Hoosier, Indiana Lottery Reports Unclaimed $44 Million Winning Ticket

Summary: The Hoosier, Indiana Lottery is urging ticket holders to check their numbers for an unclaimed $44 million winning ticket. The winning numbers, drawn on December 6, were 9-16-22-26-30-37. The record-breaking prize is the second largest in Hoosier Lotto history, potentially awarding the claimant around $33 million after taxes. The ticket was sold at a local speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The lottery officials remind winners to make an appointment with Hoosier Lotto and bring the winning ticket along with a valid form of photo identification to the lottery office.

In an exciting turn of events, the Hoosier, Indiana Lottery has announced an unclaimed $44 million winning ticket. The winning numbers, 9-16-22-26-30-37, were drawn on December 6, and the lucky winner stands a chance to receive approximately $33 million after taxes.

The lottery officials are urging ticket holders to re-check their numbers to determine if they are the newest millionaire in town. The ticket was sold at a local speedway in Speedway, Indiana, which adds to the thrill of the story. “Since its first drawing in 1990, Hoosier Lotto has remained a popular game among our players. It is great to see it was won in the same town known for producing exciting racing wins for the last century,” said Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor.

This remarkable $44 million prize is the second largest in Hoosier Lotto history, right after a 2007 drawing that resulted in a $54.5 million winner. In comparison, the last jackpot in 2022 only totaled $19.5 million.

If you are the lucky ticket holder, make sure to call 1-800-955-6886 to set up an appointment with Hoosier Lotto. Keep in mind that taxes will be deducted from the prize amount, leaving you with a lump sum of approximately $33.4 million. It is also worth noting that any outstanding debt owed to the State of Indiana will be subtracted from the winnings.

Experts strongly recommend seeking professional help to manage such a life-changing amount of money. The Indiana CPA Society provides valuable resources and can be contacted at 317-726-5000 or through their website.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity! Re-check your numbers, make the necessary arrangements, and claim your life-altering $44 million prize from the Hoosier, Indiana Lottery.