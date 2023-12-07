New Jersey Mega Millions Prize Remains Unclaimed, Can You Be the Lucky Winner?

A staggering $1 million Mega Millions prize is still waiting to be claimed its lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold ahead of the November 21 draw at the Caba Grocery store in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Despite one player matching five numbers, no one has come forward to claim the substantial sum.

With no jackpot winner in the latest Mega Millions draw on December 1, the prize has rolled over to an estimated $355 million. However, three players from Massachusetts, New York, and Texas did manage to match five numbers, bringing them closer to a substantial prize.

The Mega Millions game offers a chance to win big with just a $2 ticket. Prizes range from as low as $2 to the life-changing jackpot amount. The odds of winning a $1 million prize are 1 in 12.6 million. However, the odds of hitting the jackpot are much slimmer, at 1 in 302.6 million. In fact, the Mega Millions is considered trickier to win than its counterpart, the Powerball.

If you happen to be the fortunate winner of the $1 million prize, you will have two options for receiving your winnings. You can either choose to receive them in installments or as a lump sum. Opting for the annuity will result in one initial check, followed 29 annual payments, each being five percent larger than the previous amount.

However, if you decide to take the lump sum, be prepared for federal and potentially state taxes to be deducted from your winnings. While Florida, California, and Texas do not have state taxes on the lottery, New Jersey imposes an eight percent state tax rate on lottery prizes.

Could you be the lucky winner of the unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions prize in New Jersey? It’s time to check your tickets and see if you hold the winning numbers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to change your life!