Lotto Shop Owner Ordered to Compensate Customer for Missed Jackpot

A recent incident in Jiangsu province has led a local court to order a lottery shop owner to compensate a customer for failing to print a lottery ticket that could have resulted in a substantial jackpot. The customer, surnamed Li, had ordered a lottery ticket through WeChat and paid for it via an online payment app. However, the shop owner, surnamed Zhang, neglected to print the ticket with Li’s chosen numbers.

The consequences of this oversight were significant, as 10 of the digits Li had selected matched the winning numbers. This meant that Li could have potentially won over $685,000, or $550,000 after deducting income tax. Despite Li’s negligence in not reminding Zhang to print the ticket, the Zhangjiagang People’s Court ruled that Zhang, as a professional lottery sales agent, had a duty to exercise reasonable care in processing Li’s order. The court held Zhang liable for compensation, acknowledging Li’s partial responsibility for his own loss.

Interestingly, the court decided not to calculate Li’s loss based solely on the potential winnings. Instead, it considered the faults of both parties involved and ordered Zhang to compensate Li with over $33,000. This decision reflects an understanding of the low probability of winning such a substantial jackpot. By taking into account the shared negligence, the court sought to reach a reasonable and fair resolution.

Neither party chose to appeal the court’s decision, and the lottery shop owner promptly paid the compensation. While it may be disappointing for Li to have missed out on a life-changing jackpot, this case serves as a reminder of the importance of thoroughness and attention to detail in businesses handling such significant transactions.

FAQ

1. What was the potential jackpot amount?

The potential jackpot amount was over $685,000.

2. How much compensation was the lottery shop owner ordered to pay?

The lottery shop owner was ordered to pay over $33,000 in compensation.

3. Did Li remind the shop owner to print the ticket?

No, Li did not make appropriate reminders or urge the shop owner to print the ticket.