Disney’s Grey’s Anatomy and Netflix’s New Streaming Rights

Disney and Netflix are making significant moves in the streaming world. In a new licensing deal, all 19 seasons of the popular ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” will be available on Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney+. However, the previous seasons will still be accessible on Netflix, along with other shows included in the agreement between the two streaming giants.

While the deal between Netflix and Disney has not yet been officially signed, it is expected to give Netflix licensing access to popular series like “This Is Us” and “The Wonder Years.” This strategic move aims to expand viewership for Disney’s content and provide Netflix users with a diverse range of shows.

Once the combined Hulu and Disney+ app launches in late March, all episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” will be available to stream on both platforms. Additionally, Hulu will be the exclusive streaming platform for new episodes of the show’s upcoming 20th season, making it the go-to destination for both the show’s entire library and new episodes.

On the other hand, Netflix has obtained the streaming rights to 14 beloved Disney series on a non-exclusive basis. These series include fan-favorites like “Lost,” “White Collar,” and ESPN’s “30 for 30.” The addition of these titles to Netflix’s library will not affect their availability on Hulu, Disney+, or ESPN+.

This licensing agreement also serves Disney’s strategic goals. By making series like “Prison Break” available on Netflix, they aim to generate more interest in the spin-off series currently in development on Hulu. Additionally, with the success of shows like “Suits” on Netflix, the relocation of “White Collar” could potentially find a receptive audience.

These developments demonstrate the evolving landscape of streaming services as major players like Disney and Netflix strategically collaborate to offer a wide range of content to audiences worldwide.