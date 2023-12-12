Tesla CEO Elon Musk Uses Netflix Movie Featuring Tesla Vehicles in a Doomsday Scenario for Promotion

In a clever marketing tactic, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is capitalizing on a newly released Netflix movie that portrays Tesla vehicles in a doomsday scenario. Although Musk’s remarks are loosely connected to the context of the movie, he uses the opportunity to highlight Tesla’s sustainable energy capabilities.

The movie, titled ‘Leave the World Behind,’ features Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke attempting to escape from hacked self-driving Tesla cars. The clip shows the duo skillfully maneuvering to evade the attacking vehicles. In the final shot, a road is blocked crashed Tesla cars, hindering their escape route.

In response to the movie clip, Musk commented on Tesla’s ability to charge from solar panels even in a post-apocalyptic world with no gasoline. While some users on X, the social media platform where the clip was shared, sought to explain the context to Musk, others speculated about the possibility of Tesla vehicles being hacked and going rogue.

Although the movie is a work of fiction and not a documentary about Tesla’s technology, Musk’s promotion of Tesla’s sustainable energy capabilities is evident. By highlighting the fact that Tesla vehicles can charge from solar panels, he aims to emphasize the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The movie itself, produced the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions and directed Sam Esmail of “Mr. Robot” fame, revolves around two families trapped in a vacation home after a cyberattack causes a blackout. It depicts their struggle for survival against an unknown threat.

In conclusion, while Elon Musk’s remarks may be loosely connected to the context of the Netflix movie, he effectively leverages the film’s doomsday scenario to promote Tesla and showcase the company’s sustainable energy capabilities.