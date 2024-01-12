Best True Crime Documentaries on Netflix You Don’t Want to Miss

If you’re a fan of true crime films and docuseries, Netflix is the ultimate destination for all your crime-solving cravings. From gripping tales based on real events to captivating fictional titles, the streaming platform offers an extensive library of crime content that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

One notable true crime film on Netflix is “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Directed Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, this highly anticipated film delves into the brutal killings that shook the Osage Nation and challenged US laws.

But the true crime offerings on Netflix don’t stop there. You can also find a range of gripping documentaries that shed light on some of the most infamous criminal cases in history. For example, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” exposes how the notorious sex offender used his wealth and influence to commit heinous crimes.

If you’re a fan of fictional crime dramas, you won’t be disappointed either. “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” follows the escape of Jesse Pinkman from prison as he navigates his dark past in the aftermath of the “Breaking Bad” series.

For those interested in financial crime, “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” explores the life of Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history.

Other notable crime dramas and docuseries on Netflix include “The Gray Man,” “Lost Girls,” and “Who Killed Malcolm X.”

Whether you prefer true crime stories based on real events or thrilling fictional narratives, Netflix has something that will satisfy your crime-solving cravings. So grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into the captivating world of true crime on Netflix. But beware, once you start, you won’t be able to look away.