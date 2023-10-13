Beach House Pictures Continues to Ride the Asian True Crime Wave with New Doc Project

Beach House Pictures, a Singapore-based producer, is capitalizing on the growing popularity of true crime content in Asia. After creating three successful premium documentaries for Netflix, the company has now optioned the story of Justin Alexander, the disappeared Instagram adventurer.

The upcoming doc project, titled “Lost,” is based on Harley Rustad’s book “Lost in the Valley of Death: A Story of Obsession and Danger in the Himalayas.” Beach House has secured the rights to the book and has access to all the key players involved in Alexander’s disappearance. The production will be heading to Mipcom to find potential partners for the project.

Beach House Pictures co-founder Donovan Chan explained the appeal of true crime stories set in the Asia-West crossroads, stating, “It’s at the nexus point between the East and West that we get fascinated about as storytellers in Asia and from an international perspective.” The company has been building a network of sources across Asia to uncover local true crime stories with international potential. They collaborate with local creatives and crews to ensure that the stories have both local authenticity and Western production standards.

“Lost” is described as a “nuanced, important, and heartfelt story about the disappearance or murder of America’s number one survival expert.” The story begins in India’s Parvati Valley, known as the “Valley of Death,” where Alexander had been living in a cave after abandoning his possessions. The filmmakers will then explore what happened to him after his mysterious disappearance in 2016.

Beach House Pictures has been at the forefront of the Asian true crime wave, producing compelling content that appeals to both Western and Asian audiences. Their previous documentaries for Netflix, such as “The Raincoat Killer” and “Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case,” have achieved great success. The company’s strategy of focusing on true crime stories has paid off, providing a refreshing and unique perspective that captivates viewers.

Beach House Pictures emphasizes the importance of approaching these stories with sensitivity and journalistic rigor. They aim to delve into the economic, social, and cultural trends of the countries in which the crimes take place, rather than exploiting the salacious details. The formation of the Association of True Crime Producers in the UK and Ireland has highlighted the ongoing duty of care necessary when producing shows in this genre.

With their extensive experience and dedication to telling compelling and responsible stories, Beach House Pictures is set to bring more Asian true crime stories to audiences worldwide.

