New Article: Experience Last Apollo’s Captivating Performance Exclusively on Hot Press Instagram

Prepare yourself for a mesmerizing musical experience as Last Apollo takes center stage for a spectacular live performance on the Hot Press Instagram tonight at 7pm. This extraordinary event, supported the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, promises to be an unforgettable night of indie-rock music at its finest.

Last Apollo, the brainchild of the talented Lucy Rice, emerged during the challenging days of lockdown and quickly rose to prominence. With her debut EP, “Ordinary Matter,” Last Apollo gained significant traction on various streaming platforms. However, it is her mesmerizing live performances that truly cement her status as a serious artist to be reckoned with. Having already sold out three headline shows in Dublin, Last Apollo has clearly shown that she possesses the talent and drive to conquer the music industry.

Rice’s upcoming release of a new series of singles is highly anticipated her growing fanbase. These new songs showcase a departure from her earlier indie-pop tracks, delving into more introspective and emotionally charged themes. Prepare to be transported to a new realm of musical exploration as Last Apollo experiments with a unique and captivating style of songwriting.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness Last Apollo’s enchanting performance exclusively on the Hot Press Instagram. Tune in at 7pm tonight to immerse yourself in the magical world of Last Apollo’s music.

