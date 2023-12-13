Netflix to Add Popular Shows Lost and Grey’s Anatomy

Netflix has announced a new deal with Disney that will bring popular shows Lost and Grey’s Anatomy to the streaming service starting in 2024. This agreement will expand the range of shows available on both Netflix and Hulu.

Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running prime-time medical drama on TV, will have all of its previous 19 seasons available on both Hulu and Netflix. Additionally, Hulu will also have the upcoming 20th season of the show available for streaming after it has aired on ABC.

In addition to Grey’s Anatomy, Disney will be licensing 14 other shows to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis. These shows include The Wonder Years, This is Us, My Wife & Kids, ESPN 30 For 30, The Resident, White Collar, Reba, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The Hughleys, Bernie Mac, and Home Improvement. Each show will have its own expected premiere date between 2024 and 2025.

However, it’s important to note that this deal has not been fully confirmed yet and is still awaiting final signing. Once confirmed, these shows will provide more diverse content options for viewers on both Netflix and Hulu.

While Disney is expanding its licensing agreements, it will retain its core brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, exclusively on its own streaming platforms. CEO Bob Iger made it clear that they do not intend to share these highly valued properties with rival services.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, partnerships and agreements like these allow viewers to access a wider range of shows and enjoy their favorite content on their preferred platforms.