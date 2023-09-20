Brazilian Health Influencer and Weight Loss Advocate Dies at Age 49

Brazilian health influencer, Adriana Thyssen, who had lost 45 kg in the span of a year, has unfortunately passed away at the age of forty-nine in her Sao Paulo apartment. The cause of her death has not been disclosed her family, although reports from Brazilian media suggest that she may have succumbed to an unknown disease. Thyssen was known for sharing weight loss tips and workouts on her popular Instagram account, which had over six lakh followers.

Thyssen’s followers had noticed her rapid and significant weight loss, leading to speculation that she may have been suffering from a related illness. Many fans are now questioning if her unhealthy weight loss journey ultimately played a role in her untimely death.

In a previous statement, Thyssen revealed that she had struggled with weight issues since her teenage years and reached a weight of over a hundred kilos the age of thirty-nine. She also shared that she had battled addiction to drugs and faced depressive episodes.

While the exact cause of her death remains unknown, Thyssen’s sudden passing serves as a reminder of the importance of a balanced and healthy approach to weight loss. It is crucial to prioritize one’s overall well-being and consult with healthcare professionals when embarking on any transformation journey.

We extend our deepest condolences to Thyssen’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

