Peacock Gains 4 Million Subscribers, Revenue Up 64% in Q3, but Still Faces Losses

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, continues to make strides in the streaming market. In its most recent quarter, the service added 4 million customers, bringing its total subscriber base to 28 million—a nearly 80% year-over-year increase. Additionally, Peacock’s revenue for the quarter rose 64% to $830 million [source: Comcast].

Despite these gains, Peacock still faced losses. The streaming service reported a loss of $565 million for the quarter, down 8% compared to the previous year. However, this loss was slightly better than anticipated, as Comcast had previously forecasted peak losses of $3 billion for the year, but now expects losses to be around $2.8 billion [source: Comcast].

To fuel its growth and mitigate losses, Peacock made strategic moves. Earlier this year, the service discontinued its free ad-supported tier and started charging Comcast Xfinity customers for access. In addition, the platform raised prices for both ad-supported and ad-free viewers. These changes, along with expanded programming options such as next-day airings of select NBC shows and live sports, have helped Peacock attract more subscribers and engage existing ones [source: Comcast].

While Peacock’s performance in the streaming market is promising, the company is still facing challenges. The US ad market remains soft, with revenue falling 8.4% year over year to $1.9 billion. Economic uncertainty has significantly impacted the company’s linear ads business [source: Comcast].

Despite the hurdles, there were bright spots for NBCUniversal. The success of the hit biopic Oppenheimer brought in over $900 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing biopic of all time. However, the company’s overall theatrical revenue was still down 25% year over year [source: Comcast].

Peacock’s growth and revenue increase demonstrate its potential in the highly competitive streaming landscape. As the streaming industry evolves, Peacock will continue to refine its strategy, expand its content offerings, and find innovative ways to attract and retain viewers.