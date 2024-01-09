Lily Gladstone Makes History as First Indigenous Golden Globe Winner

In a groundbreaking achievement for Indigenous representation in Hollywood, Lily Gladstone has become the first Indigenous actor to win a Golden Globe Award. Recognized for her outstanding performance in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone’s portrayal in the Western crime drama film has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Gladstone, who hails from Blackfeet/Nimíipuu heritage, acknowledges the lack of Indigenous actors in leading roles and the significance of her win. During her acceptance speech, she delivered part of her speech in the Blackfeet language, emphasizing the historical nature of her achievement. “This is a historic moment, and it doesn’t belong to just me,” Gladstone expressed, graciously sharing the honor with her fellow actors in the film.

This victory holds special importance as it sheds light on the lack of recognition for Indigenous actors in esteemed awards shows. While Indigenous names like Irene Bedard and Taika Waititi have received acknowledgment for their work, Gladstone’s win marks a milestone for the community.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone portrays Mollie Burkhart, a real-life Osage woman entangled in the systematic murders of Osage people during the 1920s. Her performance showcased her versatility and command over both the Osage and English languages, solidifying her talent as an actress.

Following Gladstone’s win, actor Mark Ruffalo, known for his roles in The Avengers and Poor Things, took to Twitter to congratulate her. However, his best wishes drew negative attention from some users, who criticized him for seemingly glorifying himself. Despite the unfounded backlash, many others celebrated Gladstone’s historical win alongside Ruffalo.

Overall, Gladstone’s Golden Globe win is a significant step forward in promoting equitable representation for Indigenous actors in Hollywood. Her accomplishments serve as a testament to the immense talent and potential within the Indigenous community, showcasing the need for more diverse voices and stories in the film industry.