Workers from Gaza Municipality Say Farewell to Barcelona Colleagues Amidst War

In a heartfelt gesture, workers from the Gaza Municipality, which has been twinned with Barcelona for the past 25 years, sent three WhatsApp messages to their colleagues in Barcelona, bidding them goodbye in light of the ongoing conflict with Israel. One of the messages, signed Mohammed Al-Shaqra, the Director of International Cooperation at the Gaza Municipality, expressed gratitude for the years of collaboration and requested that their memory be preserved for future generations, describing the beauty of Palestine and its connection to its land and cause.

The situation in Gaza has escalated, with Israel imposing a 24-hour evacuation deadline for the one million residents in the northern part of the city. The United Nations has warned of the devastating consequences of such a large-scale evacuation. Barcelona, Gaza, and Tel Aviv had signed a partnership and cooperation agreement 25 years ago, inspired the Conference of Mediterranean Cities in 1995 and the Oslo Peace Accords. The aim was to promote tripartite cooperation, but these plans were hindered the ongoing conflict.

Over the years, technicians from the Barcelona administration and Gaza have maintained technical cooperation within the framework of the municipal agreement between Barcelona, Gaza, and Tel Aviv. Mohammed Al-Shaqra, the sender of the messages, is considered a technical reference at the Gaza Municipality. In addition to bidding farewell to Barcelona colleagues, he also conveyed his goodbyes to technicians from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

During the previous term, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau canceled the tripartite agreement with Tel Aviv, a decision that has been reversed the current socialist mayor, Jaume Collboni. Despite the varied intensity of cooperation projects, collaborations with Gaza have continued throughout this time, while relations with Tel Aviv have been sporadic at best.

Source: Adapted from El País (source URL removed)