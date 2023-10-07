How to Share WhatsApp Statuses on Facebook Stories

WhatsApp has become a highly versatile messaging service in recent months, offering features similar to those of modified versions. Aside from text messages, calls, and video calls, you can also post statuses on WhatsApp, which often spark conversations with your contacts.

WhatsApp statuses are one of the most used sections of the application, where you can share images, videos, text, and links about your daily activities, routines, or simply funny and informative content that you have come across on other social media platforms.

Many users used to share the same content from WhatsApp statuses on Facebook Stories manually. However, this process was time-consuming and tedious. To simplify this task, Meta (formerly Facebook) has developed a tool for simultaneous sharing.

Here are the steps to share WhatsApp statuses on Facebook Stories:

1. Make sure WhatsApp is up to date and there are no pending updates.

2. Open the WhatsApp app and post a status through the “Status” tab.

3. In the top section of the tab, you will see “My statuses.” Tap on it.

4. Tap on the three-dot icon.

5. Four options will appear. Choose “Share on Facebook.”

6. A Facebook window will open. Press “Share now.”

And voila! Your WhatsApp status will be shared simultaneously on your Facebook Stories.

It’s important to note that there are several unofficial versions of WhatsApp that may contain viruses and should be avoided. Some of these versions include WhatsApp Plus, Fouad WhatsApp, GB WhatsApp, OGWhatsApp, WhatsApp Delta, WhatsApp Red, WhatsApp Go, YoWhatsApp, WhatsApp Aero, and WhatsApp Pink.

So, next time you want to share your WhatsApp status with your Facebook friends, follow these simple steps for a seamless experience.

Sources:

– WhatsApp: Official WhatsApp application

– Meta: Developer of the WhatsApp-Facebook sharing tool.