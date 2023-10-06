WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Messages Feature

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application for smartphones, has begun rolling out its new feature – pinned messages. This feature has been the subject of speculation and leaks for several months and is now being officially launched.

With this new feature, users will be able to pin messages in a chat. Unlike Telegram, however, these pinned messages will have an expiration date and will not be permanently stored. Users can choose to keep the message pinned for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is taking a different approach from Telegram, where a pinned message remains until the user decides to remove it. To pin a message in WhatsApp, users need to press and hold the message until the context menu appears, then select the pin option.

Before permanently pinning a message, WhatsApp will prompt users to choose how long they want the message to stay pinned. Once selected, the pinned message will be displayed at the top of the chat. If users wish to change the pinned message, they will need to unpin the first one pressing and holding it.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp currently only allows one pinned message per chat. It remains to be seen whether this limitation will change in the future. The new feature is currently being tested on Android users and will be rolled out to all mobile devices in the coming days.

This addition to WhatsApp’s features enhances the ability to highlight important messages and makes it easier for users to find and reference them. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important information within a chat.

