New Article: The Power of LinkedIn Engagement for Companies and Executives

In today’s digital era, social media platforms have become crucial for companies and executives to establish their online presence and connect with their target audience. Among these platforms, LinkedIn stands out as the leading professional network with over 830 million global users. A recent report Kreab, titled “Digital Influence: Companies and Executives,” evaluates the effectiveness of company communication and executive presence on LinkedIn in various sectors, including Automotive, Banking, Distribution, Energy, and Healthcare. The core fact highlighted in the report is that executives generate more engagement rate than their companies, exceeding it over 4 percentage points.

The study scrutinizes company pages and personal profiles belonging to presidents, vice presidents, CEOs, and general directors of the highest-revenue companies in Spain for the year 2022. LinkedIn proves to be the go-to platform for these professionals, offering credibility and access to a wide network of high-ranking individuals. However, surprisingly, around 18% of the analyzed executives do not have a presence on LinkedIn, raising questions regarding their digital strategy.

Among the active executives on LinkedIn, a significant gender disparity becomes apparent, with only 8% being women. These women, unfortunately, face negligible representation in the Banking and Distribution sectors. Interestingly, although the Distribution industry boasts the highest number of followers (9.8k) and the highest engagement rate (6.50% on average), its executives are less active compared to other sectors. On the other hand, the Banking sector experiences a lower representation of executives on LinkedIn.

Kreab’s study reveals that executives surpass their companies more than 4 percentage points in generating engagement across all the examined sectors. However, the companies themselves excel in terms of activity, with an 86% higher frequency of posts, and reach, with a 99.2% higher number of followers compared to executive profiles.

LinkedIn undeniably offers immense potential for companies and executives to enhance their presence, connect with professionals, and foster meaningful engagement. It serves as a platform for thought leadership, brand building, and networking opportunities. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, harnessing the power of LinkedIn will prove vital for companies and executives alike.

