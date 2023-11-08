Kreab Study Reveals the Influence of Executives on LinkedIn

A recent study conducted Kreab, a communication agency, delved into the digital influence of businesses and executives on LinkedIn in sectors such as Automotive, Banking, Distribution, Energy, and Healthcare. The study found that executives generate a higher engagement rate compared to the companies themselves, surpassing them more than 4 percentage points.

The analysis comprehensively assessed company pages and personal profiles of presidents, vice presidents, CEOs, and general directors belonging to the highest-grossing companies in Spain in 2022. LinkedIn, with its 830 million global users, over 58 million registered companies, and a 45% readership rate among top executives, served as the primary platform for this research.

It was discovered that 18% of the evaluated executives were not present on LinkedIn, while 72% of them were active and generated their own content on the platform. However, only 8% of these high-ranking executives were women, with no representation in the Banking or Distribution sectors. Interestingly, Distribution had the highest number of followers (9.8k) and the highest engagement ratio (6.50% on average), despite its executives being less active. On the other hand, Banking had the lowest representation of executives on LinkedIn.

While companies surpassed executives in terms of activity (86% higher posting frequency) and reach (99.2% more followers), executives outperformed companies in generating engagement across all five sectors examined Kreab. The study highlighted sustainability and corporate content as prevalent conversation topics among companies and their leaders in the digital sphere.

The analysis of companies revealed that international profiles had a broader reach, considering that half of the registered companies lacked a national profile. The average engagement rate on company pages was 0.13%, primarily influenced the percentage achieved on the national level. The engagement rate was 0.16% for national pages and 0.06% for international pages due to larger communities. In terms of posting frequency, both national and international pages averaged 17 posts per month.

Sector-wise comparison revealed that the Distribution sector had the highest average number of followers (1.84 million), despite publishing fewer posts than the other four industries (9.4 posts on average per month). The Healthcare sector stood out with the highest engagement ratio, averaging 0.17%. Conversely, the Energy sector had the lowest engagement rate, averaging 0.09%. The Automotive sector had the most international pages. Among the industries analyzed, the Banking sector had the lowest average number of LinkedIn followers (368.2K), the highest posting frequency (an average of 26 posts per month), and was most present on national profiles (90%).

The Kreab study, titled “Digital Influence: Businesses and Executives,” demonstrated that executives in the Automotive, Banking, Distribution, Energy, and Healthcare sectors, on average, had fewer followers than their companies. However, they achieved an impressive engagement rate of 4.21%, surpassing that of the companies themselves.

LinkedIn also participated in Kreab’s Digital Encounter, where the major findings of the study were shared. Ángel Sáenz de Cenzano, the Country Manager for LinkedIn Spain and Portugal, contributed to the presentation. The event emphasized the value of corporate profile management and executive presence on LinkedIn, discussed the latest trends in this field, and highlighted the effectiveness of these strategies beyond the Automotive, Banking, Distribution, Energy, and Healthcare sectors.

