In a saturated and chaotic global market, luxury brands are turning to Pinterest to find committed buyers. According to a multimarket survey conducted PA Consulting, it has been found that consumers seeking luxury brands are using Pinterest. With 482 million monthly users planning their future projects on this visual search, discovery, and shopping platform, brands are able to offer a positive experience without competing with toxic content found on other sites.

While the global economic landscape remains unstable, the luxury goods market is growing and is expected to double in size 2030, thanks to the spending power of Generation Z. The survey revealed that 75% of the Pinterest audience for luxury goods is under the age of 35, with four out of five being women.

The study conducted PA Consulting provided valuable insights for brands, particularly on how Pinterest enables consumers of luxury goods to move from “discovery to action.” Essentially, buyers can find a wide selection of luxury items, make decisions on what to purchase, and complete their purchases all in one place. The Pinterest audience of luxury goods buyers offers a unique value to brands in many aspects. Here are some of the key findings based on the study and Pinterest’s internal data:

1. Pinterest users have higher purchasing power compared to buyers on other platforms. A third of those who purchase luxury items on Pinterest have annual incomes exceeding $100,000, and they are 35% more likely to surpass this figure compared to buyers on other platforms. Additionally, they spend 87% more on luxury products and are 27% more likely to purchase premium items.

2. Users on Pinterest have a higher intention to buy compared to users on other platforms. People come to Pinterest with a purpose, seeking the right content to help them take action. Three out of five luxury goods buyers claim to use Pinterest to search for brands and products of this kind. According to PA Consulting, Pinterest is the number one destination for finding inspiration to purchase luxury products.

3. Pinterest users are more open to receiving messages from luxury brands. Unlike ads on social media and video platforms that interrupt the user experience, ads on Pinterest are seen as solutions that enhance the user journey and aid decision-making. Three out of five luxury goods buyers say they accept receiving advertising from these brands, and they are 85% more likely to take action based on such advertising.

Louis Vuitton, for example, found its ideal audience on Pinterest when launching a new colorful collection with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. By running a video campaign on Pinterest, Louis Vuitton was able to make a significant impact and reach a large number of users interested in luxury goods, fashion, and beauty in multiple countries. The campaign achieved strong engagement, with over 3.5 million users reached in just three days.

Carolina Herrera, a well-known luxury fashion and beauty brand, also successfully engaged with its loyal audience on Pinterest. The brand utilized the premiere spotlight video format to showcase its new lipstick, Good Girl Maxi Glaze, in Spain. This high-performance format, available on the search page and home feed, helped brands like Carolina Herrera reach a high-impact, large-scale audience and served as an ideal starting point to convert users from discovery to action.

With Pinterest’s engaged audience actively seeking inspiration and making purchasing decisions, it presents a valuable opportunity for luxury brands to connect with their target audience at the moment they are forming opinions and deciding to make a purchase.

FAQ:

Q: Why are luxury brands using Pinterest?

A: Luxury brands are using Pinterest because it offers a positive experience for consumers, without the toxic content found on other platforms, while also providing a platform where users actively seek out inspiration and make purchasing decisions.

Q: How does Pinterest compare to other platforms for luxury brand buyers?

A: Pinterest users have higher purchasing power, are more likely to make purchases, and are more open to receiving messages from luxury brands compared to users on other platforms.

Q: Can you provide examples of successful luxury brand campaigns on Pinterest?

A: Louis Vuitton and Carolina Herrera are two examples of luxury brands that found success on Pinterest. Louis Vuitton’s video campaign reached over 3.5 million users in three days, while Carolina Herrera utilized the premiere spotlight video format to engage its audience in Spain.

Q: Why is Pinterest considered a valuable platform for luxury brands?

A: Pinterest offers a unique opportunity for luxury brands to connect with an engaged audience that actively seeks inspiration and makes purchasing decisions. This allows brands to reach consumers at the moment they are forming opinions and deciding to make a purchase.