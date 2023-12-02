The Rise of Pinterest as a Luxury Shopping Destination

In a saturated and chaotic global market, Pinterest has emerged as the online hub for millions of consumers who specifically seek to discover, save, and purchase the dreams of their lives, according to a recent study. Luxury brands are well aware of this trend and are actively looking for buyers on the platform.

A multimarket survey conducted PA Consulting reveals that Pinterest is the preferred platform for luxury brands, with 482 million monthly users who use it to plan their projects. The luxury goods market is expected to double its size 2030, thanks to the spending power of Generation Z, making Pinterest even more appealing to luxury brands.

One key finding from the survey is that 75% of the luxury audience on Pinterest, representing global consumers who searched for or saved pins from one of the 60 luxury brands, is under the age of 35 and primarily women.

Buyers of luxury products on Pinterest offer unique value to brands in several ways, according to the study based on internal data from the platform collected from July 2022 to July 2023.

Key Insights from the Study:

– Pinterest users are more affluent than those who shop on other platforms. A third of luxury shoppers on Pinterest have annual incomes exceeding USD 100,000 and are 35% more likely to reach and surpass this income level compared to consumers on other platforms. Moreover, they spend 87% more on luxury items and are 27% more likely to purchase premium products, according to Global Web Index.

– Pinterest users are more decisive than shoppers on other platforms. Millions of people visit the platform daily with a clear intention: to find the right content that helps them take action. Three out of five luxury consumers state that they use Pinterest to search for brands and products of this nature. PA Consulting identifies Pinterest as the number one destination for inspiration when it comes to purchasing luxury products.

– Pinterest users are more receptive to luxury brand messages. Unlike social media and video platforms where ads can disrupt the user experience, ads on Pinterest enhance the user journey and assist decision-making. Three out of five luxury shoppers on Pinterest claim that they are willing to receive advertising from luxury brands, and they are 85% more likely to act based on those ads.

Every week, visitors save over 1.5 billion Pins.

– Pinterest users cover the entire spectrum of luxury goods. Consumers on Pinterest not only shop extensively but do so with intention. They seek inspiration, curate and save ideas on boards, and use features like direct links to make purchases. One-third of luxury shoppers on Pinterest made purchases in the “Luxury Fashion and Leather Goods” category and are 34% more likely to do so compared to shoppers on other platforms. Two out of five luxury shoppers on Pinterest made purchases in the “Luxury Watches and Jewelry” category and are almost 75% more likely to do so compared to shoppers on other platforms. Over 80% of luxury shoppers made purchases in the “Luxury Beauty” category and are nearly 10% more likely to do so compared to non-users.

– Pinterest users plan and shape their future through luxury products. Every week, visitors save over 1.5 billion Pins across more than 10 million boards, gathering ideas for holiday gifts, home renovations, dream vacations, new cars, and other ways to elevate their lifestyles.

According to a study on the purchasing process conducted Reach3, 4 out of 5 people say that Pinterest helps them plan for the future, and to achieve this, they invest in luxury goods.

– Pinterest users envision themselves with luxury brands. Compared to those who purchase luxury items outside of Pinterest, 85% of Pinterest users see themselves as trendsetters, and nearly 30% are likely to purchase premium products, with half of them being self-purchasers.

– A valuable destination for luxury brands. Pinterest is a distinct platform where luxury brands have a unique opportunity to reach a young, affluent, and aesthetically conscious audience. This allows brands to establish long-term connections with consumers, bringing them from inspiration to action in a positive online environment. More than half of all users across 9 countries, including Mexico, consider Pinterest as a shopping destination, emphasizing its personalized and jovial experience. Luxury brands will find on Pinterest a lucrative audience eager to make their dreams come true.

FAQ:

1. How many monthly users does Pinterest have?

According to a survey, Pinterest has 482 million monthly users who actively plan their projects on the platform.

2. Are Pinterest users more affluent compared to other platforms?

Yes, the study found that Pinterest users are more prosperous, with a third of luxury shoppers on the platform having annual incomes exceeding $100,000. They are also 35% more likely to reach and surpass this income level compared to consumers on other platforms.

3. What types of luxury products do users buy on Pinterest?

Pinterest users purchase a wide range of luxury products. One-third of luxury shoppers on the platform buy items in the “Luxury Fashion and Leather Goods” category, while two out of five shoppers buy products in the “Luxury Watches and Jewelry” category. Over 80% of luxury shoppers also make purchases in the “Luxury Beauty” category.

4. Do Pinterest users plan their purchases?

Yes, Pinterest users are proactive in planning their purchases. They save over 1.5 billion Pins every week, gathering ideas for various aspects of their lives, such as holiday gifts, home renovation, dream vacations, and more.

5. How do luxury brands benefit from advertising on Pinterest?

Pinterest users are receptive to luxury brand messages, and three out of five luxury shoppers on the platform accept receiving advertising from these brands. They are also 85% more likely to take action based on the ads they see.

Sources:

– PA Consulting Study

– Global Web Index Study

– Reach3 Study