New Feature: Channels Coming to Facebook and Messenger

Meta has announced that WhatsApp channels will expand to include Facebook and Messenger, allowing creators to better communicate with their followers. This new feature will be rolled out gradually to all countries where Meta operates in the coming weeks. Anyone will be able to create or subscribe to a channel for free.

Channels are platforms where one or more administrators can send messages or files. Readers are subscribers who receive the content but cannot respond, as it is a one-way form of communication. These channels are completely free to create and subscribe to.

Facebook page owners will be able to create a channel directly from their page. They can do this clicking on the designated button in the application, and possibly in the web version as well, although this has not been confirmed Meta. The channels will function similarly to channels on Instagram.

When a creator sends their first message, a notification will be sent to all people following their Facebook page, inviting them to join the channel. If they accept, they can easily join with a simple click. This is convenient because default, the invitation is sent with the first message, so followers don’t have to manually search for and join the channel, although they can still do so if they choose.

Additionally, users have the freedom to leave the channel at any time. They will receive constant notifications for messages and files sent the channel administrator, but they can choose to mute these notifications whenever they want.

