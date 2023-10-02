WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Copying Links in Channels

WhatsApp recently launched channels as a new feature in its messaging tool, allowing users to share unidirectional updates with their followers. This feature, similar to one already available in Telegram, is designed for media outlets, celebrities, sports clubs, and others who want to share information and news with their followers. In an effort to enhance the channels experience, Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, has introduced several improvements, including a new function that allows all users to copy links to updates in these spaces.

Unlike regular chats and groups, WhatsApp channels are unidirectional communication platforms, where only administrators can publish content. Followers are unable to post messages, images, videos, or audio files; instead, channels function as bulletin boards. With the new update, any user or follower can copy links to the updates in these channels and easily share them. This way, the message associated with the link can be viewed without losing context.

According to WABetaInfo, the function to copy links in channels is available to all users with access to the channel and is not exclusive to administrators. While it is currently in beta testing for iOS and Android, it is expected to be widely released to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has made several other improvements to channels, including a search function to quickly find updates and an auto-delete feature to prevent storage overload on mobile devices. These enhancements aim to enhance the user experience and make it easier for both administrators and followers to navigate and manage channels.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo