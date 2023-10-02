WhatsApp Launches Channels in 150 Countries, Including Spain

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, recently announced that WhatsApp channels were available in many countries. Now, these channels are becoming more international, reaching 150 countries, including Spain. Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on his Facebook account, where he often shares the latest updates.

A WhatsApp channel is a tool that allows celebrities or organizations of any kind to maintain direct contact with their followers in a simple way. The communication is one-way, as users cannot respond to the posted messages. This functionality is well-known in Telegram, which incorporated it from the beginning.

These channels operate independently from our conversations. It’s important to note that these channels are confidential, meaning that no one will know which ones we follow, as that choice remains completely private. As for the variety of topics covered these channels, it is practically unlimited. For example, the Real Madrid channel has gained significant followership.

To start using WhatsApp channels, the only required action is to download the latest update of the application available on Google Play (Android) and App Store (iOS). Once the installation is complete, users will immediately notice a significant change in the user interface.

Specifically, the tab labeled ‘Status’ has been replaced ‘Updates’. By clicking on this tab, users can view the statuses of their contacts as they did before, but they can also access available public channels. The application suggests some channels that might be of interest, but there is also a search feature where users can enter keywords to find specific channels.

Within the channels, it is possible to react to messages. A general count of all reactions is displayed, while maintaining anonymity. Administrators can make modifications to posts for the next 30 days, after which they will be deleted.

WhatsApp is expanding its reach with channels, allowing for more direct and convenient communication between celebrities, organizations, and their followers. Users can easily access and engage with various channels, making it a versatile tool for staying connected and informed.

