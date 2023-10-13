WhatsApp introduces new features to enhance privacy and security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app available for iOS and Android, is preparing significant updates for this fall. While still in development, ‘WABetaInfo’ has already revealed some of these changes on social media, which aim to increase user privacy with new protection systems, some of which have already been implemented Telegram.

In an effort to improve user experience, usability, and offer enhanced privacy, WhatsApp is updating its systems to provide the best and most current features this fall, as mentioned on the WABetaInfo website.

One of the anticipated changes for WhatsApp this fall will provide users with greater privacy ensuring that their conversations cannot be accessed or spied upon accidentally.

What are the latest WhatsApp updates? There are many, and they primarily focus on protecting the user’s account. Some of the upcoming features include:

1. Password-protected chats: WhatsApp plans to introduce the option to lock conversations using a password known only to the phone’s owner. This will greatly enhance the privacy of sensitive conversations.

2. Group blocking and removal: Another update will allow the device owner to block and entirely remove groups from their app. This feature gives users more control over their group memberships.

3. Channel search: To save time searching for content across different channels and groups, WhatsApp will introduce a search feature in the updates section. Users will be able to quickly find specific content or the latest updates from other users.

4. New message formats: Communication will be improved with the introduction of new writing formats, enabling users to send messages quickly and with different text formatting options.

5. Phone number-free accounts: Similar to Telegram, WhatsApp will allow users to create accounts without providing their phone numbers. This feature also simplifies the process of finding and connecting with other users.

6. Sharing links in groups: With the upcoming updates, users will be able to copy links shared through various channels and easily share them within active chats or groups.

Additionally, it is expected that the latest update will introduce a new security system to protect the device’s IP address, which is the numerical protocol used to access the internet.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to prioritizing user privacy and enhancing the overall messaging experience. Users can look forward to increased security and improved functionality with the upcoming features.

Source: WABetaInfo (social media posts and website)