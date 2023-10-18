WhatsApp to Introduce One-Time Playable Audio Messages

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is known for its functionalities like group chats and voice messages. While voice messages on WhatsApp can be both loved and hated, they are often seen as a convenient alternative to typing out a text message.

However, there are some downsides to voice messages on WhatsApp. Many people find them annoying, as it takes longer to listen to a voice message than it does to read a text message. Additionally, listening to voice messages requires us to pause other activities, such as listening to music.

But there is good news on the horizon. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is working on enhancing the audio message feature. In a recent update of the WhatsApp beta app for Android, some users have discovered a new option that allows audio notes to be played only once.

This new feature adds a layer of privacy that voice messages did not previously have. Once the audio note is recorded on the mobile device, users can activate the new function tapping on a new icon with the number “1”. This indicates that the audio message can only be played once recipients upon sending.

These special audio messages will be marked with a new icon to distinguish them from regular voice messages. Users will not be able to save or export these messages to other apps. However, it is worth noting that WhatsApp cannot prevent users from recording the audio externally using a recorder, so it is not foolproof. Nonetheless, it provides a certain level of protection. Once the audio message has been sent and played the recipients, it will be automatically deleted, including for the sender.

The release date for this new feature on the stable version of WhatsApp has not been announced yet but is expected to arrive in the coming months.

