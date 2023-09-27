Summary: The New York Times prominently featured the Trump fraud judgement on its front page, while the Los Angeles Times and Long Beach Press Telegram chose to bury the story. This decision highlights the priorities of major news outlets, which often focus on superficial topics rather than significant political news.

In a surprising turn of events, the editorial teams at the Los Angeles Times and Long Beach Press Telegram made the decision not to give the massive and damaging Trump fraud judgement the attention it deserved. Instead, the Los Angeles Times opted to publish an Associated Press story on page 4, which is not a right-hand page. Similarly, the Long Beach Press Telegram ran their AP story on page 16, another left-hand page.

This decision the two news outlets raises questions about their priorities. It seems that they are more concerned with covering trivial topics, such as Biden’s age, his popularity in polls (which are often seen as meaningless), his dog, and even senators who wear hoodies. Meanwhile, important political news often takes a backseat.

On the other hand, The New York Times demonstrated its commitment to covering substantial news stories. The Trump fraud judgement was given the prominence it deserved, appearing on the front page. Additionally, The New York Times also covered Biden’s historic visit with the United Auto Workers, providing readers with informative and newsworthy content.

This contrasting coverage underscores the importance of reliable and responsible journalism. While some news outlets prioritize clickbait and sensationalism, The New York Times focuses on delivering real news to its readers. By placing important stories front and center, it ensures that readers are well-informed about significant events in the political landscape.

