Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a thrilling matchup at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023. With both teams coming in with equal records of 3-2 and 3-3 respectively, this game promises to be a nail-biter.

The Steelers have had the upper hand in their recent meetings with the Rams, winning their last two encounters since September 2015. They will be looking to extend their success and secure another victory on the road.

In their previous game, the Steelers pulled off an impressive upset defeating the Ravens with a score of 17-10. The win was crucial for Pittsburgh, especially after their disappointing 30-6 defeat in their prior contest. Wide receiver George Pickens played a pivotal role with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown, while the Steelers’ defense shined with four sacks, led T.J. Watt.

On the other hand, the Rams are coming off a dominant 26-9 victory against the Cardinals. Running back Kyren Williams was outstanding, rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp also made significant contributions with 148 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Rams’ special teams played a crucial role, contributing 14 points through field goals and extra points.

Both teams have proved themselves in their recent matches, pleasing fans and bettors alike winning and covering the spread. Despite the Rams being considered slight favorites with a 3-point advantage, the Steelers have gained confidence as underdogs due to a three-game streak of failing to cover the spread.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Rams are favored to win 3 points, with an over/under of 44 points. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly awaiting this thrilling matchup between the Steelers and the Rams.

Series History: The Steelers have a perfect record against the Rams in their last two meetings since 2015, with victories in November 2019 (17-12) and September 2015 (12-6).

