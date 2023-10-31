Lakers Partner with Spectrum to Revolutionize Streaming for NBA Fans

The Los Angeles Lakers have revolutionized the way fans watch NBA games partnering with local broadcaster Spectrum to launch SportsNet+, an in-market direct-to-consumer streaming platform. This groundbreaking subscription service will not only broadcast live Lakers games in regional territories like Southern California, Hawaii, and Southern Nevada but also provide exclusive content for die-hard fans of the NBA team.

With SportsNet+, Lakers fans can access a 24/7 feed of programming and enjoy authenticated access to the service, all included in a comprehensive bundle priced at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. This new platform aims to give fans more choice and flexibility in viewing their favorite team, whether they have a pay TV subscription or not. It marks a significant shift in the regional sports network model, catering to the changing landscape of sports viewing in the digital era.

By joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns in offering dedicated streaming services for NBA games, the Lakers have taken a progressive step to meet the demands of their tech-savvy fan base. The launch of SportsNet+ coincided with the Lakers’ game against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena, where the team emerged victorious with a 106-103 win. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Lakers fans eager to experience this new way of watching their favorite team in action on the court.

Tim Harris, the President of Business Operations of the Los Angeles Lakers, expressed his excitement about the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+. He emphasized the comprehensive coverage, in-depth analysis, and behind-the-scenes content that will now be available to a wider audience. With this streaming service, the Lakers hope to connect with more fans across the region and cultivate the next generation of Lakers supporters.

FAQs:

1. What is SportsNet+?

SportsNet+ is a new subscription streaming service launched the Los Angeles Lakers in partnership with Spectrum. It allows fans to stream live Lakers game in regional territories and provides exclusive content for Lakers enthusiasts.

2. How much does SportsNet+ cost?

SportsNet+ is available as a part of a wider bundle priced at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

3. Can fans access SportsNet+ without a pay TV subscription?

Yes, SportsNet+ offers authenticated access to the service, allowing fans to enjoy live Lakers games and exclusive content with or without a pay TV subscription.

Sources:

Lakers Partner with Spectrum to launch dedicated streaming platform: [Domain URL]