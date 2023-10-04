How to Watch the MLS Match Between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United

Los Angeles FC will face off against Minnesota United in an important MLS match at BMO Stadium. LAFC, the reigning MLS champions, have been struggling with their form lately and are in danger of losing home field advantage in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Minnesota United is desperate to secure a playoff spot and will be looking to bounce back from a winless streak.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 pm ET on October 4, 2023. Fans can watch the game live on TV on Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes, or stream it online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass, Sling TV, or Fubo. Live updates of the game can also be followed on GOAL, and highlights will be available on the official MLS YouTube channel.

In terms of team news, LAFC will be without midfielder Kellyn Acosta due to injury, but Mateusz Bogusz is expected to return to the starting XI. Denis Bouanga, the club’s top scorer, will be relied upon to provide goals. Minnesota United will be missing midfielder Robin Lod and defender Joseph Rosales due to injuries, but Brent Kallman is nearing a return.

LAFC and Minnesota United have had some memorable encounters in the past, and their head-to-head record is worth noting. Both teams will be determined to secure a victory in this match as they strive towards their respective goals.

