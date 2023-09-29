Three Individuals Convicted in Money Laundering Scheme Targeting Older Adults and Gift Card Scams

Three residents of Los Angeles County have been found guilty a jury of conspiring to launder the proceeds of scams that targeted older adults and other victims. The defendants, Blade Bai, Bowen Hu, and Tairan Shi, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bai was also found guilty of an additional charge of conspiring to commit money laundering. The jury determined that the defendants used fraudulent means to convince victims to purchase Target gift cards to resolve nonexistent financial problems.

The evidence presented during the trial revealed that the scammers, who were based overseas, posed as law enforcement officers or government employees to deceive victims. They claimed that the victims’ identities had been stolen or that warrants had been issued for their arrest, and convinced them that purchasing Target gift cards was necessary to solve these problems. In other cases, victims were tricked tech support emails claiming that there were serious issues with their financial accounts that could only be resolved through the purchase of Target gift cards.

The defendants acquired over 5,000 gift cards from a group in China known as the “Magic Lamp.” They used the online messaging application WeChat to coordinate the distribution of the gift cards to “runners” who then used them to make purchases at Target stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties. By doing so, the defendants attempted to conceal the fact that the gift cards were originally funded with fraudulent proceeds.

It is estimated that the defendants laundered over $2.5 million in gift cards between June 2019 and November 2020. Bai was arrested in November 2020 but engaged in another money laundering conspiracy involving Target gift cards shortly after his release from custody. He remained in federal custody after being arrested again in February 2022.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 26, 2024, where the defendants could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each money laundering conspiracy count.

Yan Fu, another individual involved in the conspiracy, pleaded guilty in September 2022 and is currently serving a 20-month sentence in federal prison.

If you become a victim of a gift card scam, it is important to contact the gift card issuer immediately and ask them to freeze the gift card numbers. It is also recommended to save your receipt and the gift card and report the crime to the appropriate authorities, such as the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or your local police department.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California