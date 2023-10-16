The Dallas Cowboys to Face Off Against the Los Angeles Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in an exciting Monday night football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Cowboys currently have a season record of 3-2, while the Chargers stand at 2-2. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

In their previous game, the Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with a final score of 42-10. This loss continues a trend for Dallas, as they have now lost three games in a row against the 49ers. Despite their recent setback, the Cowboys are still considered the favorites to win two points against the Chargers.

The Chargers, on the other hand, secured a 24-17 victory over the Raiders in their last game. Quarterback Justin Herbert had an impressive performance, throwing for 167 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for two touchdowns. The Chargers’ defense was also exceptional, sacking the opposing quarterback seven times.

Both teams have showcased high-scoring offenses this season. The Cowboys have averaged 26.8 points per game, while the Chargers have been even better, averaging 27.5 points per game. With these offensive powerhouses facing off, it will be interesting to see which team can come up with the higher score.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Cowboys are the slight favorites with a 2.5-point advantage over the Chargers. The over/under is set at 50.5 points, indicating a projected high-scoring game.

In their recent head-to-head matchups, both teams have a win each in their last two games. The most recent meeting took place on September 19, 2021, where Dallas emerged victorious with a 20-17 scoreline.

All in all, Monday night’s game promises to be an exciting clash between two competitive teams. Fans can tune in to watch the action on ABC or stream it on fuboTV.