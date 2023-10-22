Exercise Rider Dies in Training Incident at Los Alamitos Race Course

An exercise rider, Alfredo Luevano, tragically lost his life in a training incident at Los Alamitos Race Course on Saturday. Luevano, 53 years old, was riding the 2-year-old filly Fly From The Fire during morning training when the incident occurred. The exact details of the incident remain unclear, as there were no eyewitness accounts.

Luevano was attended to on the ground and was subsequently rushed to Long Beach Medical Center. Sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The filly, Fly From The Fire, ran off without any injuries. As a precautionary measure, she was scratched from Saturday’s race.

Born in Luis Moya, Zacatecas, Luevano had a total of 33 mounts as a jockey primarily in Mexico and Colorado. This year, he had obtained an exercise rider license from the California Horse Racing Board. Luevano leaves behind his wife, Marisela Martinez, their children Lisbet, Alfredo Jr., Alex, Aldo, and Camila, six grandchildren, and his father, Augustine.

The Los Alamitos Race Course expressed their condolences to Luevano’s family and friends and will hold a moment of silence in his memory before Sunday’s race card.

Fly From The Fire, the filly involved in the incident, has participated in five races, all at Los Alamitos. Her best performance to date was a second-place finish in a handicap race on July 30th.

