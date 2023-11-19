WhatsApp Backups will Count Towards Google Drive Storage Limit Starting 2024

Google has recently announced that starting in 2024, WhatsApp backups on Android will no longer have unlimited storage space on Google Drive. This means that users will need to make some adjustments to their backup habits. Since 2018, WhatsApp users have been able to back up their chats and store them in the cloud, specifically on Google Drive, which provided unlimited free storage. However, this is about to change.

Beginning in December of this year, the change in storage will first be implemented for users of the Android beta version of the app. Gradually, it will be extended to all WhatsApp users on Android starting in early 2024. Google has stated that users who wish to continue backing up their WhatsApp chats to Google Drive will still have access to the 15 GB of free storage space.

To ensure your storage is not overwhelmed, there are a few adjustments you can make within the WhatsApp application. Firstly, you can disable the automatic download of multimedia files. By going to the “Settings” section in the app and selecting “Storage and Data,” you can choose whether WhatsApp should download photos, audios, videos, and documents when using mobile data or connected to a Wi-Fi network. It is recommended to limit the downloads to only photos, as videos tend to take up a significant amount of space.

Additionally, you can choose the quality of the photos you send or receive. In the “Storage and Data” section, under “File Upload Quality,” you can select either “Automatic (recommended),” “Best Quality,” or “Data Saver.” It is advisable to choose either the first or the last option, as selecting “Best Quality” will send and receive photos in their original quality, occupying more storage space.

Lastly, you can activate the “Temporary Messages” feature, which allows you to set a specific time period after which the content of a conversation will disappear. Currently, WhatsApp offers three options: 24 hours, 7 days, and three months. In a future update, more time options will be available. Enabling this feature not only deletes the content from the chat but also erases the respective files from WhatsApp’s internal folder on your device.

By making these adjustments and being mindful of your storage usage, you can continue to utilize WhatsApp and Google Drive for your backups effectively, even with the impending limit on storage space.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will WhatsApp backups on Android still be free?

Yes, WhatsApp backups on Android will continue to be free. However, starting in 2024, these backups will count towards the storage limit of your Google Drive account.

2. What happens if I exceed my Google Drive storage limit?

If you exceed your Google Drive storage limit, you will need to either upgrade to a paid storage plan or manage your storage deleting unnecessary files or upgrading to a larger storage capacity.

3. Can I still back up my WhatsApp chats to Google Drive?

Yes, you can still back up your WhatsApp chats to Google Drive. However, the backups will count towards your storage limit, so it is recommended to optimize your storage usage to avoid reaching the limit.

4. Can I change the quality of the photos I send and receive on WhatsApp?

Yes, you can change the quality of the photos you send and receive on WhatsApp. By adjusting the “File Upload Quality” settings in the app, you can choose the desired quality level.

5. How do temporary messages work on WhatsApp?

Temporary messages allow you to set a specific time period after which the content of a conversation will automatically disappear. This feature helps to maintain privacy and reduce storage usage.