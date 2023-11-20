WhatsApp Updates: Changes Coming for Incompatible Devices

WhatsApp, a messaging app with millions of users worldwide, is known for its frequent updates and investment in research and development to enhance user experience. However, as the app continues to evolve, some devices will no longer be compatible with the latest updates.

In a recent statement, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, confirmed that 36 cellphone models will no longer support WhatsApp due to upcoming updates. These updates will render the app incompatible with these devices, creating challenges for users.

The list of incompatible devices includes Samsung models such as Trend Lite, Trend II, Ace 2, X Cover 2, and S3 Mini. Apple devices like iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, and iPhone 6S Plus will also be affected. Huawei’s Mate, G740, and D2, as well as LG models like Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, and Optimus L7 II, will no longer support WhatsApp either. Several other brands, including Sony Xperia, Lenovo A820, and Wiko Cink Five, are also on the list.

The discontinuation of WhatsApp on these devices is set to take effect on Thursday, November 30. However, it is expected that the changes will fully impact users in early December. It is recommended that users back up their chats and consider finding alternative devices to continue using the messaging app.

While these updates may cause inconvenience for some users, it’s important to note that WhatsApp regularly introduces new features and improvements to stay current with technological advancements. This continuous development ensures that the app remains compatible with new devices and technologies.

FAQ:

Q: Which devices will no longer support WhatsApp?

A: The list includes various Samsung, Apple, Huawei, LG, Sony Xperia, Lenovo, and Wiko models, among others.

Q: When will WhatsApp cease to function on these devices?

A: WhatsApp will no longer be supported on the listed devices starting from Thursday, November 30, with full impact expected in early December.

Q: What should users do to prepare for these changes?

A: It is advisable to back up chats and consider looking for alternative devices to continue using WhatsApp.

Q: Why do these updates make certain devices incompatible?

A: The updates require specific hardware or software capabilities that are not present or supported older devices.

Q: Will WhatsApp continue to add new features and improvements?

A: Yes, WhatsApp regularly introduces new features and improvements to enhance the user experience and remain up-to-date with evolving technologies.