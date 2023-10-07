New Channels Feature Comes to WhatsApp

WhatsApp has introduced a new functionality called channels, which will allow users to engage with the application in a new way. These channels are designed to compete with Telegram channels and function in a similar manner, but are integrated within the most widely-used messaging app in the world. WhatsApp is evolving into a comprehensive platform, offering a range of content and services beyond just messaging.

WhatsApp channels offer a variety of content, including sports groups to stay up to date with your favorite football team, recipe channels, and news channels for the latest updates. It’s important to note that WhatsApp channels should not be confused with communities. In communities, users can interact with each other and they tend to be larger in size. In contrast, in channels, users primarily receive communications from the channel administrator, who may be an influencer or someone sharing specific information.

Sports channels will play a crucial role in WhatsApp channels, providing updates on team news and other sports such as UFC and WWE. Additionally, humor channels will offer a collection of memes directly within WhatsApp, eliminating the need for another app. Influencers and streamers also join the platform, with popular figures like Ibai Llanos, AuronPlay, Gerard Piqué, and Bad Bunny sharing their lives and updates through WhatsApp channels.

Currently, there aren’t many news channels available on Meta’s platform, but it is expected that more will gradually appear to provide users with reliable information. Official government channels and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also utilizing WhatsApp channels to share notifications, important information, and general news.

Lastly, cooking enthusiasts will find recipe channels on WhatsApp, offering the best recipes for home-cooked meals. WhatsApp channels have become an essential component of various platforms, and the inclusion of cooking channels only reinforces their popularity.

WhatsApp channels provide users with a new way to access diverse content and engage with the broader community. As they continue to grow and expand, these channels contribute to transforming WhatsApp into a multifaceted platform.

Sources: WhatsApp, Telegram