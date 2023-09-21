Lorraine Kelly Takes a Break from Social Media Amidst Russell Brand Controversy

Lorraine Kelly, the Scottish presenter, recently announced her decision to take a break from social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), citing that things have become “a bit dark.” This comes in the wake of allegations of rape and sexual assault made against comedian Russell Brand, following an investigation The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. Brand has vehemently denied these allegations.

In 2007, Brand appeared on the Graham Norton Show with Kelly. During the show, he touched her thigh and made derogatory remarks about her. Kelly admitted that looking back, this incident made her uncomfortable. Although she had previously interviewed Brand and found him charming and flirty, she now reflects on the incident differently.

Kelly took to Twitter to announce her social media hiatus, stating that she would be using Instagram instead. Many fans expressed their disappointment, urging her to stay.

Four women have come forward with allegations against Brand, with the incidents alleged to have occurred between 2006 and 2013. Brand released a video on his YouTube channel denying the claims, stating that his relationships were always consensual. He also questioned if there was an agenda at play, considering previous coordinated media attacks on other public figures.

It is unclear how long Kelly’s break from social media will last, but she continues to navigate this controversial and sensitive issue with grace and honesty.

Sources: The Times, Channel 4 Dispatches