Lorraine Kelly Returns to Twitter After Stepping Away Following Uncomfortable Encounter with Russell Brand

Lorraine Kelly, the Scottish TV presenter, has returned to Twitter after taking a break due to an uncomfortable encounter with comedian Russell Brand. Last week, Kelly recalled a moment from 16 years ago when Brand called her a derogatory term while appearing on The Graham Norton Show. She described the experience as uncomfortable and announced her Twitter hiatus, stating that “it’s all gone a bit dark” following her comments.

After four days, Kelly made her return to the platform resharing a post celebrating the natural beauty of Orkney. She then retweeted a Morecambe and Wise skit featuring Sir Tom Jones, highlighting that social media should be used for more content like that.

Russell Brand has recently faced allegations of sexual assault and rape from four women between 2006 and 2013. While he has denied the allegations, Kelly reflected on her past interactions with him, expressing that she had usually encountered a charming and flirty side of Brand. However, she mentioned that there may have been a lack of respect during their interactions, evident in the clip where Brand touches her leg and uses derogatory language towards her.

Kelly acknowledged that the incident occurred within the context of an entertainment show and that Brand’s behavior was encouraged at the time. However, she also questioned if she would tolerate such behavior now and whether the incident would even be aired given the current climate.

Lorraine Kelly’s decision to temporarily step away from Twitter due to her uncomfortable encounter with Russell Brand has garnered attention, and her return signifies her willingness to engage with the platform for positive and uplifting content.

