Lorraine Kelly Quits Social Media Amid Disturbing Videos, Citing a “Dark” Turn

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has announced her departure from social media platform X (formerly Twitter) citing a need for a break. In a tweet, she mentioned that things have taken a dark turn and encouraged her followers to find her on @lorrainekellysmith for cute dog photos. Fans expressed their sadness at her departure, understanding her reasons for taking a step back.

This decision comes just a day after Kelly reminisced about an uncomfortable encounter with comedian Russell Brand on The Graham Norton Show in 2007. She recalled how Brand had called her a “slut”, leading her to feel uncomfortable while watching the footage back.

Beyond this, disturbing video clips highlighting Brand’s interactions with women have emerged. These clips show instances where Brand engages in assault-related scenarios or appears to sexually harass reporters during interviews. These revelations have caused discomfort and concern among viewers, leading to a wave of discussion and criticism surrounding the comedian and actor.

It is important to note that these allegations against Brand include accusations of rape and sexual assault, which have been investigated and reported The Sunday Times and Channel 4.

Lorraine Kelly’s decision to distance herself from social media amid these troubling revelations showcases the influence and impact that problematic behavior can have. It calls for a deeper examination of the responsibility that public figures hold and the importance of creating safe spaces online.

Sources:

– The Graham Norton Show

– The Sunday Times

– Channel 4