Lorraine Kelly Takes a Break from Twitter, Citing Negative Impact on Mental Health

Lorraine Kelly, the popular ITV chat show host, has announced that she will be taking a break from Twitter. In a recent post, she described the platform as “a bit dark” and expressed her decision to pause her Twitter activity. Kelly has been an active user of the social media site since 2009, sharing various content with her 743k followers, from celebrity interviews to wholesome holiday snaps.

This break from Twitter comes as Kelly noticed that the tone of the platform was no longer bringing her joy. In a tweet, she stated, “Having a Twitter break – it’s all gone a bit dark.” Instead, she invited her followers to join her on Instagram, where she posts mostly cute photos of her dog.

Kelly’s decision has garnered support from her fans, who understand her need to step back from the controversial digital space. One person commented, “Don’t blame you but it’s a shame that you need to,” while another expressed frustration with the strange tweets they were receiving and echoed Kelly’s interest in dog-related content.

This is not the first time Kelly has spoken out about the negative impact of social media on her mental health. In July 2020, during the UK’s lockdown, she admitted to feeling overwhelmed and anxious due to constant exposure to news channels and social media. Kelly shared that taking time out and walking her dog, Angus, has become a crucial stress-reliever for her.

In addition to the negative effects on mental health, Kelly has also experienced online trolling. In March 2021, she revealed that she was targeted someone who threatened her life because she had received the COVID-19 vaccine. During an interview, she dismissed the criticism and expressed her disbelief at the hurtful comments.

It is important to prioritize mental well-being and take breaks from social media when needed. Lorraine Kelly’s decision to step back from Twitter serves as a reminder that it is okay to prioritize personal mental health over digital engagement.

