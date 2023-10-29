New Insights on Lorna Slater’s Stance

Lorna Slater, the Scottish Green co-leader and Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy, and Biodiversity, recently appeared in an interview on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, where she discussed various topics including the council tax freeze and government communication methods. While clarifying her position on breaking up the UK, Ms Slater emphasized that independence remains the foundation of the Scottish Greens’ mission. However, she also mentioned that independence is not a “red line” and the party is open to collaborating with other parties in the government. This statement raised eyebrows and led to criticism from Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy MSP, who accused Ms Slater of being inconsistent and prioritizing independence over the concerns of the Scottish people.

During the interview, Ms Slater addressed the issue of government communication and the use of WhatsApp. She clarified that she only uses the app for personal and party matters and emphasized that government business is conducted on government devices. Surprisingly, she stated that she does not have a government phone but explained that this intentional separation of personal and government matters avoids confusion. Although the exact nature of the government device she mentioned remains unclear, her insistence on keeping personal and government affairs separate is commendable.

In regards to the controversial council tax freeze, Ms Slater did not explicitly defend or condemn it. Instead, she highlighted the collaborative nature of budget development with the SNP. She expressed that the Greens will be part of the budget process and will sign up for the final budget, indicating a commitment to cooperative decision-making.

Overall, Lorna Slater’s interview provided glimpses into her stance on important issues and shed light on her approach to government communication and budget development. While some critics argue that she may prioritize independence over other pressing concerns, her emphasis on separation and collaboration in governance offers a different perspective. As discussions unfold, it will be interesting to see how Ms Slater’s priorities and actions align with the needs and expectations of the Scottish people.

Frequently Asked Questions

