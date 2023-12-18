Lorde Shares Her Excitement and Progress on Upcoming Album

Lorde is brimming with excitement as she works on her highly anticipated fourth album. In a recent Instagram update, the musician shared her enthusiasm captioning two photos with the words, “Listening to myself.” This signifies a departure from her usual method of communication with fans through newsletters and indicates just how thrilled she is about her current recording process.

Although the album is still far from being completed, Lorde wanted to share her progress with her fans. In response to an eager fan, she wrote, “We’re not CLOSE close you guys… I’m just getting so hype and needed to let you know. Start your excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer… we’re building stamina for this chapter.”

This update comes after Lorde’s September newsletter, where she celebrated the tenth anniversary of her debut album, Pure Heroine. Reflecting on the past decade, she expressed gratitude for having a platform to communicate with her fans and shared her journey of self-discovery and healing.

In that same newsletter, Lorde opened up about her experiences with heartbreak, illness, and intense sadness. Despite these difficulties, she reassured her readers that she still finds joy in laughter and is determined to recover and grow as an individual.

Lorde’s previous album, Solar Power, was released in 2021, following the success of her critically acclaimed sophomore release, Melodrama, four years prior. This upcoming album holds even more anticipation due to the six-year gap between her first and second albums, marking her longest break between releases.

As Lorde continues to work on her new album, fans can look forward to witnessing her creative journey unfold. Her excitement and dedication are clear, and it’s evident that this project holds great significance for her.