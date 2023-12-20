Lorde Teases Fourth Album on Instagram

Lorde has given fans a taste of what’s to come with her highly anticipated fourth album. Making a rare appearance on Instagram, the singer-songwriter shared two photos of herself wearing headphones while lying on a bed. With the caption, “Listening to myself,” Lorde hinted at the progress she has made on her new music.

However, the artist was quick to temper expectations, stating that the release is not imminent. Despite her excitement, Lorde encouraged her fans to keep their excitement in check and gradually build it up. She emphasized the need for stamina and patience, suggesting that this chapter of her musical journey would be worth the wait.

Known for her limited presence on social media, Lorde has predominantly relied on her newsletter to connect with her audience in recent years. This rare Instagram update serves as a delightful surprise for her followers, who have been eagerly awaiting new music from the New Zealand-born artist.

While Lorde did not provide any specific details about the album’s content or release date, her fans can rest assured that progress is being made. As her music has always been praised for its introspective and evocative nature, anticipation for her fourth album continues to grow.

Lorde’s distinct artistic style, combined with her unique approach to storytelling, has garnered her a dedicated fan base. With each album, she explores new sonic territories while staying true to her roots. As we await further updates on her forthcoming release, fans can find solace in the fact that Lorde is diligently working on a project that will undoubtedly captivate listeners once again.