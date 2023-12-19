Lorde Hypes Fans Up for New Music, But Warns About the Wait

Lorde’s recent cryptic Instagram post has sent her fans into a frenzy, speculating that new music is on the way. The New Zealand singer-songwriter shared a photo of herself wearing headphones with the caption, “Listening to myself.” However, she quickly clarified in a comment on a fan page that fans might have to wait a while for her fourth album.

“We’re not CLOSE close you guys… I’m just getting so hype and needed to let you know,” Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, explained. “Start your excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer… we’re building stamina for this chapter.”

This isn’t the first time Lorde has teased new music. In August, she made a rare post on Instagram expressing her excitement about the things she wants to share with her fans. However, she reassured them that it wasn’t the start of a new era just yet.

In September, Lorde reflected on her debut album ‘Pure Heroine’, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary. She described the album as “sweet” and expressed deep respect for her younger self who created it.

Lorde has been keeping her fans updated on her journey, even during challenging times. In an emotional letter to her fans, she revealed that she was currently “living with heartbreak.” While it’s unclear how this personal experience will influence her upcoming music, it’s evident that Lorde’s highly anticipated fourth album will be worth the wait.

So, fans will have to exercise some patience as they eagerly await Lorde’s latest musical offerings. The singer-songwriter is building up excitement and stamina for this next chapter in her artistic journey.