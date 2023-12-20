Lorde Teases Fans with New Instagram Post

Lorde has sent fans into a frenzy with a rare Instagram post hinting at the arrival of her fourth album. In the post, the singer shared two selfies of herself wearing headphones with the caption “Listening to myself.” While fans eagerly pleaded for her to “drop an album,” Lorde responded, tempering expectations stating, “We’re not CLOSE close you guys. I’m just getting so hype and needed to let you know.” She advised fans to start their excitement “on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer.”

Lorde’s Instagram account has remained relatively scarce, with only two posts, as she previously opted to communicate with fans through emailed newsletters. However, her recent Instagram activity quickly caught the attention of news outlets and fans alike. Among the 10,000 comments on her post was a surprising reply from actor Aaron Paul, known for his role in Breaking Bad, who simply posted three black heart emojis.

Fan responses to Lorde’s post were varied. While some expressed appreciation for her previous work and awaited her upcoming album, others voiced dissatisfaction, hoping for a different direction in her music. Lorde confirmed earlier this year that she was working on her fourth album, which she described as a process that had taken her quite a while to complete. In a personal email to fans, she mentioned experiencing heartbreak and physical discomfort.

Lorde’s previous album, Solar Power, was released over two years ago, following the success of Melodrama and Pure Heroine. With her enigmatic social media presence and teasing hints, fans can only speculate about what direction Lorde’s highly anticipated fourth album will take.